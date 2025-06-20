The famous Red Arrows are due to be over the skies of Northern Ireland on Saturday as they take part in this year’s Armed Forces Day.

The Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team will dazzle the crowds at Newtownards Airfield – the only appearance in Northern Ireland this year.

It is always possible, however, that people in other areas may get a breathtaking glimpse of the Red Arrows before or after they appear in the sky over the Co Down town at 2.15pm.

Armed Forces Day will be a free, action-packed day of celebration from 10.30am to 5pm, offering something for everyone at this high-energy tribute to the Armed Forces community, with spectacular air shows to interactive exhibits, live music, and hands-on STEM fun.

The day kicks off in style with the official Armed Forces parade stepping off from Court Square, Newtownards at 10.30am, featuring the band, bugles, pipes and drums of the Royal Irish Regiment, followed by a traditional drumhead service and flag raising at Ards Airfield.

The day is a special opportunity to get an insight into the work of the Armed Forces and to show support for the everyone in the armed forces community: from those currently in service, to veterans, cadets, and their families. Always a fantastic free day out, this year’s line-up is stronger than ever with a full programme of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

Dazzling aerial displays are scheduled including Royal Air Force premier military parachute display team, The Falcons, Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and The Red Arrows. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a programme of military activity and get up close with on-ground exhibits that wouldn’t normally be seen by the public.

The event site will be buzzing with vibrant entertainment, music, fairground rides and fun things to do. A visit to the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) tent is a must. You will enjoy a host of family-friendly activities planned throughout the day will celebrate innovation and inspire budding scientists of the future. Explore the depths of the universe with Armagh Planetarium and find out just how complicated or not rocket science really is with Ulster Rocketry. Discover what lies beneath Strangford Lough with Ulster Wildlife and Queen’s Marine Laboratory. Have a go at being a cyber security expert or chill out at one of the Lego™ stations.

The on-site Food Village offering a range of over 30 food and drink options to ensure everyone is refreshed throughout the day and visitors can also pick up a few culinary tips during live cooking demonstrations.

Travel arrangements

Due to the number of anticipated visitors, those planning to attend are advised to carefully plan their journey in advance, allowing plenty of extra time to get there.

Road restrictions

8am – 8pm: A full road closure will be in place on the Portaferry Road (from the Portaferry Road roundabout to the Old Shore Road) to ensure the safety and integrity of the site.

10.30am - 11.30am approximately: Potential rolling road closures will also be in place during the military parade from Court Street - South Street - High Street - Castle Street - Portaferry Road.

Throughout the day: A single lane closure will be in place to facilitate event shuttle bus access on the Portaferry Road between George’s Street and the Portaferry Road roundabout.

Temporary no-parking zones will be in place in the area.

To ensure public safety, extensions to road closures may be required at certain periods throughout the day. Please follow diversions that will be in place.

Parking and transport:

On-site car parking at Ards Airfield: If you plan to drive to the event, please ensure that you pre-book an on-site car parking ticket. On-site parking must be pre-booked; capacity is limited and Ts and Cs apply. To find out more and book, go to www.visitardsandnorthdown.com/AFD25

Public transport: Scheduled public transport services will be in operation on the event day. Scheduled bus service(s) to and from Bangor or Newtownards Translink Station, and scheduled train service to and from Bangor Translink Station.

The nearest bus station is in the centre of Newtownards, 33 Regent Street, Newtownards, BT23 4AD, beside Ards Visitor Information Centre, and it is located approximately a 30-40 minute walk from the event site. For information go to Translink.co.uk.

Temporary Park and Ride and event bus services: A temporary free Park and Ride location will be available at the former NIE site at 31 Balloo Road Bangor BT19 7TN, free event shuttle buses will run between this temporary car park and Ards Airfield.

Additional FREE event shuttle bus services will be in operation from Bangor Translink Bus and Train station and Dundonald Glider Stop, Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald (beside Lidl). Those using these services are encouraged to use Translink services – Glider, bus or train to get to these event shuttle bus stops.

Full details of all the Park and Ride and event shuttle bus services are available at www.visitardsandnorthdown.com/AFD25.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell, District Commander of Ards and North Down said: “In the run up to the event on Saturday, June 21, our teams will be carrying out their wide-reaching checks and searches to ensure the area is safe for those participating in the event and those making their way to Ards Airfield to attend.

"A number of visible measures will be in place on the day, from our Roads Policing teams and officers patrolling on foot, to keep everyone safe and reassured. It is important to know that these teams are there to keep you safe and facilitate enjoyable day of entertainment, stunning aerial displays and live demonstrations.

"Remember, you are our extra eyes and ears, so we ask that you remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us. If something doesn’t seem right, please tell one of our officers or a member of security staff on site. You will always have a unique perspective from what you can see and hear first-hand when amongst the crowds.

"On a practical note, please ensure you allow extra time to get to the event as traffic delays are inevitable, and local diversions will be in place from 8am. There will be an increase in footfall with people entering and leaving the area and public transport is expected to be much busier than usual, so please pre-book on-site car parking or make use of the event shuttle buses and Park and Ride facilities which are outlined at visitardsandnorthdown.com

"We have a long history of policing these events and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those attending have a safe and enjoyable time. If you see any of our policing teams while enjoying the event, please come and say hello, they will be more than happy to chat to you.”

For more details including the full programme of events, FAQs and accessibility information visit www.visitardsandnorthdown.com/AFD25.