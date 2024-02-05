Register
Articlave LOL 1017 annual Big Breakfast this Saturday

The brethren of Articlave LOL 1017 are holding their Annual Big Breakfast in Articlave Orange Hall on Saturday (February 10) from 8-00am to 12 noon.
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT
Everyone will be treated to a traditional, sit down, Ulster Fry breakfast with unlimited tea and coffee at a cost of £5 per person and children under 14 half price. The event runs from 8am – 12 noon.

All proceeds will go towards the continuation of the Orange Hall Refurbishment programme and everyone is welcome to attend.

