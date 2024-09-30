Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sound of music will be heard across Portstewart and Portrush this November the award-winning music festival Atlantic Sessions returns.

The much-loved event will take place over four days from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17, bringing a fantastic music programme of over 30 live gigs to both seaside towns.

For 2024, Council has partnered with Mark Sheppard from Get Shep who is programming this year’s festival, bringing a wide array of established and up and coming acts over four days of exciting performances.

Rising stars, Dark Tropics, with their dark cinematic brand of pop-noir, are set to open the festival on Thursday, November 14, with a free headline performance at Portrush Playhouse.

Junior Johnston, Joanne Boyle GM of Elephant Rock Hotel Portrush, Mark Sheppard (Get Shep) and Danny Coyles of Station Bar Portrush, alongside Paddy Nash as they prepare for Council’s Atlantic Sessions. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Having recently supported Belle & Sebastian along with plaudits from Steve Lemacq on BBC 6 Music this is sure to be a performance you won’t want to miss.

On Friday, November 15 Atlantic Sessions will proudly introduce two of the most promising young bands in Northern Ireland, Polar Bolero & The Taylor Lally Band for a headline show at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Tickets for this can be purchased via Flowerfield’s website.

Fresh from playing this year’s Glastonbury festival, Paul Casey will make a very welcome return to Portrush with an intimate performance in Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, November 16, this is a free walk in performance - so get your seats early.

Later that evening, Portrush Town Hall will host one of Ireland’s most acclaimed songwriters and performers, Mary Coughlan with her band, who this year celebrate a fantastic 40 years in the music business.

Junior Johnston and Paddy Nash are pictured against the backdrop of Portrush’s stunning coastline with guitars at the ready for November’s Atlantic Sessions. CREDIT CCGBC

Atlantic Sessions will also showcase home grown artists Johnny Brady and Jordan O’Keefe who are both returning to their roots, after years of working in other areas of the music industry. Audiences will be excited to hear Johnny’s new material after previously singing both rock and Irish country, while Jordan, who first found fame ten years ago in Britian’s Got Talent, will also showcase something new for audiences to hear.

With over 30 acts, Atlantic Sessions will showcase the talent that Northern Ireland is famous for, from established headlines acts such as The Bonnevilles joining new artists Telezura and the Zac Mac Band - this year’s festival will surely showcase the music and hospitality this island has to offer.

Sunday’s only ticketed performance brings something a little different, with a team of popular NI musicians forming a “superband” to create a very memorable evening, called ‘Remembering John Prine’.

Fronted by Junior Johnson and his band, special guests will join them to play songs from John Prine’s repertoire, they will talk about the inspiration it gave them to go on to do what they have achieved in their careers. The show will feature Junior & Band, Paddy Nash, Chris Taplin, Sean Doone and a few more faces and will be hosted by Ralph McLean from BBC Radio Ulster, another self-confessed John Prine superfan!

Audiences can also see an ‘In The Round’ with Reeva, Ferna and Jordan O’Keefe plus, heaps of free events including Ken Haddock, Tony Villers, King Ceder and many more.

Tickets are now on sale at www.atlanticsessions.com