1 . Davagh Forest - OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory Davagh Forest, 155 Davagh Road, Omagh

The OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory at Davagh Forest is a new and unique celestial experience in Northern Ireland. The park is accredited as an IDA International Dark Sky Park, one of only 85 places in the world to hold this status. Parks and viewing points across the globe are affected by light pollution from the surrounding areas, but Davagh Forest is an anomaly, being free from the effects of streetlights, houses and cars. The optimal environment for viewing the twinkling skies is typically very late in the night during August, but the sites you will see are sure to be outstanding. For more information, go to omdarksky.com Photo: discoverNI