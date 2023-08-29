If you’re looking for the perfect spot to gaze at the night sky in Northern Ireland, then this list has you covered.
The next full moon is on August 31 at 2.35am in the UK and is known as a 'blue moon'. It will also be a supermoon and could appear larger than normal in the night sky.
Here are five fabulous spots from which to view this beautiful sight.
1. Davagh Forest - OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory Davagh Forest, 155 Davagh Road, Omagh
The OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory at Davagh Forest is a new and unique celestial experience in Northern Ireland. The park is accredited as an IDA International Dark Sky Park, one of only 85 places in the world to hold this status. Parks and viewing points across the globe are affected by light pollution from the surrounding areas, but Davagh Forest is an anomaly, being free from the effects of streetlights, houses and cars.
The optimal environment for viewing the twinkling skies is typically very late in the night during August, but the sites you will see are sure to be outstanding.
For more information, go to omdarksky.com Photo: discoverNI
2. Beaghmore Stone Circles - 64-62 Blackrock Road, Cookstown
A spot shrouded in mystery, Beaghmore is a complex of stone circles and cairns, discovered in the 1930s when over 1200 stones remained.
Carefully arranged, the stones align with the observed astronomical solar and lunar systems but their creation remains a mystery. We’re yet to learn why these stones are aligned in this pattern, and why they were laid here, but the mystical nature of this spot and dark sky above, make it the perfect spot to stargaze and view the Blue Moon.
For more information, go to visitmidulster.com Photo: Discover NI
3. Carrick-a-Rede - Ballintoy, Co Antrim
Acknowledged as one of the best spots to stargaze in Northern Ireland, Carrick-a-Rede is a dark sky discovery site, providing an impactful solar show at night.
The onsite Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge is suspended almost 30 m above sea level, creating the perfect setting for a night of mystical charm.
You can access this spot at any time of year, but the site offers periodical stargazing evenings for astronomy enthusiasts, which take place with help from the Northern Ireland Amateur Astronomy Society, who supply relevant equipment and helpful guides to understanding the cosmic canvas.
For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: National Trust
4. Delamont Country Park - 90 Downpatrick Road, Killyleagh, Downpatrick
Delamont Country Park is an incredible spot located beside the expansive Strangford Lough. It is home to a 200-acre expansive space and situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The tranquil views across the park and twinkling shores provide the perfect spot for an evening of stargazing. Monthly events are hosted at the park by the Irish Astro Association, all of which are suitable for people of every age and level of star-gazing knowledge.
For more information, go to newrymournedown.org Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains