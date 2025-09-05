Autumn events at Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey

By Helena McManus
Published 5th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Visitors to Arthur Cottage will be able to experience traditional skills in a charming setting with a number of craft demonstrations and heritage workshops this autumn.

The events were outlined in a social media post by Shaped by Sea and Stone, the official tourism account for Mid and East Antrim.

Booking is essential with further details at https://www.shapedbyseaandstone.com/whats-on

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme includes embroidery, needle felting, spinning and baking demonstrations, and a traditional corn dolly craft workshop, along with woollen weaving and an apple pie on the open fire demonstration.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice