Autumn events at Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey
Visitors to Arthur Cottage will be able to experience traditional skills in a charming setting with a number of craft demonstrations and heritage workshops this autumn.
The events were outlined in a social media post by Shaped by Sea and Stone, the official tourism account for Mid and East Antrim.
Booking is essential with further details at https://www.shapedbyseaandstone.com/whats-on
The programme includes embroidery, needle felting, spinning and baking demonstrations, and a traditional corn dolly craft workshop, along with woollen weaving and an apple pie on the open fire demonstration.