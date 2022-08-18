‘Back to church weekend’ at First Dromara

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family fun day on Saturday, September 3 will provide an opportunity for the church to promote it’s various organisations to the local community. There will be interactive exhibitions from Sunday School, GB/BB, Youth Club, Youth Fellowship, Inspire Ladies, Bible Class, Toddlers and Young Adults as well as the wider church activities.

The free activities will kick off at 1pm running right through to 4pm.

There will be lots to see and do including Aughanskeagh Silver Band, a bouncy castle and inflatable assault course, face painting and ‘Fun with drums’, NI Fire and Rescue Service, local rally cars, a book stall, refreshments, ice-cream, candy floss and much more.