Ballymena is set to host a day of fun, laughter, and carnival magic this summer.

The event by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Ballymena BID (Business Improvement District) will include a host of activities from carnival games to colourful characters, face painting, balloon modelling, tasty treats and much more

The end-of-summer celebration is free to attend.

It will take place in the heart of Ballymena town centre at Wellington Court on Saturday, August 16 from 11am to 3pm.