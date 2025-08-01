Ballymena 'mini carnival' at Wellington Court
Ballymena is set to host a day of fun, laughter, and carnival magic this summer.
The event by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Ballymena BID (Business Improvement District) will include a host of activities from carnival games to colourful characters, face painting, balloon modelling, tasty treats and much more
The end-of-summer celebration is free to attend.
It will take place in the heart of Ballymena town centre at Wellington Court on Saturday, August 16 from 11am to 3pm.
