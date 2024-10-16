Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymoney family, whose son’s life was saved by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance following a serious road traffic collision, have organised an ABBA-tastic fundraiser in aid of the charity.

Simon Osborne was just 25 when he was involved in a road traffic collision in 2019 during which he almost died. He lost sight in his right eye, broke every rib in his body as well as his sternum, left arm, pelvis, and left leg. He punctured both lungs, ruptured his spleen and bowel, was left with a massive back wound and general nerve damage.

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

Tony Osborne said: “Simon’s injuries were so severe, no one was sure he would survive, but the Air Ambulance doctor and paramedic treatment at scene gave him the chance he needed. I will be forever grateful to the team at Air Ambulance for what they did for my son.

The ABBA Sensations fundraiser for Air Ambulance takes place at the Barn in Kelly's Portrush on Saturday, October 19. CREDIT SIMON OSBORNE APPEAL

"It could be any one of us who needs them, and it is only with continued public support that the service can continue. Our family do what we can to help.”

The family has organised an evening with ABBA Sensations in Kelly’s Barn in Portrush on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm. As well as the incredible ABBA tribute act, there will also be ‘Singo Bingo’ entertainment from Hayley Currie and a DJ set from Brian McKay.

Tickets priced at £13 (plus booking fee) are available from linktr.ee or at the door on the night.