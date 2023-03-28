Ballymoney Spring Fair is making a return to the town on April 21 and 22 - with free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival colour to look forward to.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, ook out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of our best artisan produce or indulge in some retail therapy with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

New additions to the programme this year include a Tea Dance in Ballymoney Town Hall on Friday afternoon (April 21), and dog friendly entertainment and activities on Saturday (April 22). There’s also something special planned for Church Street on the Saturday – you won’t want to miss it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, FUSE FM will host live music and entertainment at Castlecroft Square featuring Causeway Trad and much more while Saturday’s highlights include performances from Jamie Sloan and Polar Bolero, along with displays from the Kelly Neill Dance Company.

Most Popular

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace and Council Officer Rebekah Stewart get set for Ballymoney Spring Fair which takes place on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April

The fun continues on Saturday with a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment. New for 2023 is the Church Street experience, where you can browse the shops while enjoying live music, children’s animation, walkabout characters and a variety of outdoor games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will transform Castlecroft Square in the town centre from 11am – 4pm on both Friday and Saturday. A pop-up market will be on Church Street on Saturday, creating a new buzz at the top of the town. Previous winners of the UK’s Best Community Market, this collective of makers and creators offers everything from knitwear, jewellery, paintings, woodcraft and photography to some of the tastiest artisan food products.

Animal lovers can visit the free petting farm at Seymour Street car park, where attractions include a variety of interesting animals and creatures, while Riding for Disabled will offer horse and pony rides for a small fee. Take the opportunity for a close encounter with a range of birds of prey, with a fun falconry experience for the whole family to enjoy.

A Quiet Time session will run in the morning from 11am to 12noon, for children with additional needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spring is in the air for Tyler and Mackenzie as they explore this daffodil patch in Ballymoney. The town is looking forward to hosting its annual Spring Fair on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April

At Castlecroft look out for balloon modelling, children’s craft workshops and Animated Street Theatre from 12noon - 3pm.

Visitors can enjoy a programme of performances from various dance troupes throughout the town. Live music will also feature at The Diamond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To accommodate ever increasing visitor numbers, Seymour Drive will host the hugely popular free family games and activities on Saturday from 12noon - 4pm. Those feeling adventurous can try their hand at archery, bottle shy, horseshoe toss and rodeo sheep.

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Vintage and Classic Car Show with Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club at Station Square from 12noon, showcasing a range of restored vintage vehicles, then joining the carnival parade at 3.30pm. Old time cars, tractors and impressive lorries from local hauliers will join the spring-themed spectacle of music and colour, setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street.