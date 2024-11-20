Ballymoney set to light up with Borough's first Christmas switch-on of 2024
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, and road racing champion Michael Dunlop will carry out the official switch-on.
Castlecroft area: Market 1-8 pm, 1pm Festive Music, 1.30pm St. Brigid's PS Choir, 2.15pm Lislagan PS Choir, 5pm Kelly Neill Dance Group, 5.45pm Ever Unique Productions Drama Group, 6.15pm Fire Poi - shows for two hours.
Seymour Street Car Park: 5-8.30pm onwards Kids Zone with Petting Farm, amusements, trampolines, rodeo reindeer.
Church Street: 5pm road closure, 5.15pm Fun Zone with Snow Globe, 7.20pm Santa's Grotto open.
Ballymoney Library: 4pm -5pm Story telling with Mrs. Claus.
Ballymoney Town Hall: 2.30pm to 4.30pm Quiet Time - FULLY BOOKED, 6pm onwards - Indoor Market.
Town Centre: 7pm Big Switch-on alongside festive community parade. Parade route is Megaw Park, Coleraine Road, High Street, Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Queen Street, Victoria Street.