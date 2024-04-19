Ballymoney Spring Fair kicks off to day with tasting, tea dances and the Wee Man from Strabane!
Events kick off today at 11am in Castlecroft Square, with the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market and a programme of live music and entertainment provided by FUSE FM Ballymoney.
There will be free sampling of our local award-winning artisan food producers in partnership with Seasons of the Glens in Ballymoney Visitor Information Centre from 10.30am to 4pm.
The Spring Tea Dance returns to Ballymoney Town Hall from 11am to 1pm. Take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the days of the dance halls of the 1950s and 60s.
BBC Radio Ulster will be broadcasting live from Castlecroft Square 1.30pm to 3pm with Irish country music legend Hugo Duncan and special guests.
For all the details of the weekend’s events and activities at Ballymoney Spring Fair, check out the Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page.