Ballymoney Spring Fair makes a welcome return to the town this Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.

Enjoy two days of live music and entertainment, with free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival colour to look forward to.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, sponsored by KRD Credit Union, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, this year’s action-packed event is set to be the best yet, with new venues in the town centre and an even bigger choice of have-a-go attractions on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Ballymoney Spring Fair is one of the highlights of our events calendar. It always proves popular with people of all ages and brings a great atmosphere to the town. This year’s fair once again promises to be a wonderful family-friendly day out.”

Most Popular

The colourful carnival parade will make its way through Ballymoney Town Centre on Saturday, April 22, from 3.30pm

Look out for vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of our best artisan produce or indulge in some retail therapy with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will transform Castlecroft Square in the town centre from 11am – 4pm on both Friday and Saturday. A pop-up market will be on Church Street on Saturday, creating a new buzz at the top of the town.

FUSE FM Ballymoney and CJ Entertainments will be providing live music and entertainment in Castlecroft Square from 11pm to 4pm, with performances including Causeway Trad and line dancing demonstrations. The Tea Dance in Ballymoney Town Hall on Friday coincides with the current exhibition ‘Let Me Introduce You… A History of Dance Halls in the Causeway Area’.

Call into Ballymoney Museum to explore and reminisce about the days of the dance halls of the 1950s and 60s, discover the collection of local dance hall promoter, Bobby Platt, and view photographs from the Chronicle & Constitution Archives before it’s too late. The exhibition closes on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miss Ballymoney, selected at a dance in Ballymoney Town Hall in April 1963. Photo from the Chronicle & Constitution Archives.

Also on Saturday, a Quiet Time Session will be running at Seymour Street from 11am to 12noon, providing an opportunity for children with additional needs to enjoy some of the activities on offer. Activities and entertainment commences from 12 noon across the town.

New for 2023 is the Church Street Experience, bringing a buzz to the top of the town. Enjoy live music, entertainment, market stalls and children’s activities. The carnival parade and cavalcade will commence at 3.30pm. Old time cars and impressive lorries from local hauliers will join the spring-themed spectacle of music and colour, setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parking is available at various sites in Ballymoney Town Centre throughout the weekend. On Saturday there will be some additional parking at Dalriada School. Toilet facilities will be available in Ballymoney Town Hall, Townhead Street, Castle Street, The Station and Seymour Street. A Mobile Accessible Changing Unit (MACU) will be onsite at Seymour Street Carpark on Saturday from 11am.

The event is pet friendly, however please ensure dogs are kept on leads at all times. For more information about the event go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com