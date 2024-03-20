Balmoral Show goes off toad
Putting kids in the driver’s seat, this exciting mini off-road course will see young children steer their way around corners, over ramps and past obstacles to get a feel for the terrain many farmers explore on their daily livestock checks.
With five mini Land Rovers available, children from the age of three can explore this age appropriate enclosure with their parents. Additional safety supervisors will be on hand to ensure the experience remains enjoyable for all participants.
The bespoke course can be found within the new Balmoral Show children’s area next to the ever-popular Poultry and Rabbit pavilions and Kidz Farm. There will also be photographic opportunities to help children take a piece of their off-road experience home.
Martin Malone, Regional Manager for Northern Ireland at NFU Mutual, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor The Glenarm Mini Land Rover Experience at this year's Balmoral Show. Balmoral Show holds significant importance in the rural community and this new exhilarating activity for our future farmers only adds more value to what visitors can expect.”
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18.
Tickets are now available online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. For further updates you can follow the Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.