Balmoral Show welcomes new sponsors

With a variety of equine courses available at their Enniskillen Campus, CAFRE have been announced as the proud sponsors of this year’s Balmoral Show Equine Prize Schedule. This sponsorship offered the college an excellent opportunity to showcase its support for this competitive and international industry.

The National Show Jumping Under 10’s Championship this year will be sponsored by Karlswood from County Meath. As home of Irish Show Jumping Olympic medalist, coach and international horse producer Cian O’Connor, Karlswood prides itself on developing each horse’s fitness and skills and is keen to support young riders in the early stages of their show jumping journeys.

Pure Jumps Ltd have joined the Show’s array of generous sponsors in supporting the ‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships as well as the Sheep Shearing Open Blade Shearing Championships, National Blade Shearing Final, Novice & Open Wool Handling Competitions.

New sponsors welcomed in their support of the 2024 Balmoral Show.

Also joining the list of new sponsors for the 2024 Show is Eco Egg Shell, Omagh. As producers of low carbon natural plant nutrient materials this local enterprise uses finely crushed egg shell as a liming material. Eco Egg Shell will proudly be sponsoring the Sheep Pairs and Interbreed Championship (Long Wool & Short Wool) this May at the Balmoral Show.

With over 20 years’ experience in the Solar industry, including catering to bespoke agricultural projects, Solarfix NI came on board earlier this year as the new sponsor for the Pig & Goat Marquee and Showing Ring, as well as the Pig Section Breed Classes and Championships. An exciting venture for this Belfast-based business, the team can’t wait to meet everyone at this year’s Show.

Commenting on the new sponsorship announcements, Business Development Executive for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Vickie White said, ‘We are so pleased to welcome CAFRE, Eco Egg Shell, Karlswood, Pure Jumps Ltd and Solarfix NI to our list of sponsors for the 2024 Balmoral Show. We are indebted to them for their ongoing support and contribution to our diverse array of competitive classes’.