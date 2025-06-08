Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2025: here are the 15 farms open for the public to visit

The popular annual event is one of Northern Ireland’s largest free awareness initiatives and makes a return on Friday, June 13 (for schools) and Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 for the public.

Over the weekend, a packed schedule of activities will showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

It primarily aims to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, to have a better understanding of how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain.

This year’s event will also shine a spotlight on issues such as the role farmers play in the community, the heritage of farming, diversification and the nutritional impact of locally produced food.

Each participating venue is a working or family farm and visitors on Saturday and Sunday will have a free behind the scenes pass to see the exact processes involved and the care and dedication that goes into food production while gaining an understanding of how important local farming is for everyone’s future. There will be an opportunity to meet the farmer and, on certain farms, be able to taste and buy the food, highlighting the importance of supporting the community by buying local.

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the event is supported by Bank of Ireland as the title sponsor, alongside platinum sponsor NFU Mutual, retail sponsor Asda, and event partners Livestock & Meat Commission NI, Pilgrim’s Europe, Thompsons, and the Irish Farmers Journal.

With participating farms in every county, this event provides a unique opportunity for the public, regardless of their location, to gain valuable insights into the life of a working farm.

For more details and opening hours, go to www.openfarmweekend.com

Here are the farms open to the public:

1 . Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House, Portadown - Open: Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 Owned by the Troughton family since 1898, Ballinteggart House is a 100-acre orchard known for its award-winning Troughton’s juices, ciders, and mixers. The farm also breeds sport horses. Visitors can enjoy tractor tours, orchard walks, meet animals, and participate in seed planting and children’s treasure hunts. Local produce stalls, ice cream, artisan food sampling, and a BBQ (charges apply) will also be available. Photo: released on behalf of Armagh Apple Farm

2 . Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid, Ballyclare. Open: Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 A certified organic farm producing grass-fed beef, lamb, pork, and seasonal vegetables, Ballylagan Organic Farm is committed to conservation and offers scenic walking trails. Activities include animal meet-and-greets, farm trails, cookery demonstrations, BBQ and access to the on-site organic farm shop (charges apply). Photo: released on behalf of Ballylagan Organic Farm

3 . Bessvale Farm, Lisburn Open: Saturday, June 14 This mixed enterprise farm in Upper Ballinderry is home to poultry, Hereford cattle, sheep, and arable crops. Owned by the Tufty family, the farm grows birds Pilgrim’s Europe. Visitors can meet animals, hear from the farmers about traceability and high welfare standards, and explore the equipment and buildings used in modern poultry farming. There will be a BBQ in aid of Air Ambulance and Karibu Coffee will be serving drinks (charges apply). Photo: released on behalf of Bessvale Farm