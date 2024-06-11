Led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union with Bank of Ireland as title sponsor, this year’s programme features 18 working farms across Northern Ireland, shining a spotlight on crucial issues such as food poverty, sustainability, and farm safety.
Throughout the weekend there is expected to be upwards of 15,000 visitors eager to participate in a diverse programme of free activities. Some farms will open to schools on Friday, June 14 with 14 welcoming the public on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.
The Open Farm Weekend welcomes visitors of all ages to enjoy a variety of engaging activities. It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, providing an opportunity for people to gain insight into the agricultural sector and experience the local farm to fork story.
Here are the farms open to the public:
Farms open on Saturday, June 15:
Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Beatties Glenpark Farm, Omagh; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry / Londonderry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; Bullsbrook Farm, Dromore; Castlescreen Farm, Downpatrick; CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim; CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen; Churchview Farm, Castlewellan; Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney; Jubilee Farm, Larne; Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick; Lislagan Farm, Ballymoney.
Farms open on Sunday June 16:
Armagh Apple Farm, Portadown; Ballylagan Organic Farm, Ballyclare; Beatties Glenpark Farm, Omagh; Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, Derry / Londonderry; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; Castlescreen Farm, Downpatrick; CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim; Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney; Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick.
For more details, go to: www.openfarmweekend.com
1. Laurel View Farm, Templepatrick
During Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend Laurel View like to showcase their two passions – one is their well-known equestrian centre, and the other is their herd of pedigree Irish Moiled cattle.You will see horses alongside their strong herd of Irish Moiled, the only surviving domestic cattle native to Northern Ireland. Wife, Linda Davis, gifted her husband Robert his first Moiled cow 20 years ago and the herd grew from there, with the sixth-generation daughter now running with the bull. The equestrian centre based outside Templepatrick has over 30 horses that are used for its popular horse-riding lessons. The venue also facilitates riding for disabled, equine livery, competitions in all equestrian disciplines and also various levels of equestrian training and assessments. Laurel View is also a Social Farm that works closely with Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Photo: Brian Morrison
2. Donagh Cottage Farm, Donaghcloney
Donagh Cottage Farm is located near the peaceful village townland of Donaghcloney. Passed down the generations, the Matthews family took over the running of the farm in 1970. Brian Matthews along with his son Jonathan, daughter Naomi and wife Sylvia run the farm and keep it looking its best. There was a new addition to the family, baby James who was born this year. This dairy farm is home to a pedigree Holstein herd and boasts a traditional farm courtyard with buildings maintained well throughout the years. Donagh Cottage also has beautiful gardens bursting with colourful plants and fragrant shrubs. With chickens laying eggs, a seasonal vegetable patch and all types of birds and insects buzzing around, it really is a haven of serenity in the County Armagh countryside. Photo: Released on behalf of Donagh Cottage Farm
3. Lislagan Farm, Ballymoney
Lislagan Farm enables children and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues to avail of social and leisure, fun and friendship, health and well-being initiatives and therapeutic interventions. By converting the original stone farmhouse, stable and barn into bookable respite accommodation and a coffee shop, it can provide a safe and inclusive space for families, groups and individuals to enjoy a holiday in the countryside, taking advantage of all that the farm offers. CAN who runs Lislagan is a bold and creative organisation supporting children, young people and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues on the north coast of Northern Ireland. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. Churchview Farm, Castlewellen
Churchview Farm in County Down is a 60-acre farm near Castlewellan probably best known for its dairy goat herd which was started in 1989. Well-known in the agricultural competition circuit, having won countless UK awards, there is nothing the Ringland family don’t know about goats! Churchview breeds goats for meat to sell directly from the farm to its customers, and it is being very well received. The Ringland family love welcoming people from all walks of life to the farm to see their animals up close, have a go at feeding kids or milking a goat and enjoying potatoes, sweetcorn and particularly strawberries grown directly in their polytunnel. Photo: Released on behalf of Churchview Farm