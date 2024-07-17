Belfast Championship Dog Show makes a welcome return to Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The prestigious Belfast Championship Dog Show is making a grand return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on September 28 and 29, 2024.

Continuing the show’s popularity, this year’s event is generously supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and promises to be bigger and better, showcasing some of the finest canine talents.

This year the event sponsored by Wellness Core, is set to draw an even larger crowd, with over 2,200 dogs representing more than 170 breeds set to compete for top honours.

Renowned judges from around the world will evaluate the dogs, ensuring that the highest standards of the competition are upheld.

The Belfast Championship Dog Show is returning to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on September 28 and 29. Pic credit: Belfast Dog Show Society

The event is the largest championship show in Ireland and is a Crufts 2025 qualifier.

Up to 16 breed blub shows will take place this year and in addition to the main competitions, there will be plenty of activities for families, including agility displays and a variety of vendors offering the latest in canine products and services.

"We are thrilled to bring the Belfast Championship Dog Show back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre," said Ian Wilson, President of the Belfast Dog Show Society.

"This event not only celebrates the beauty and talent of dogs but also brings together a community of dog lovers.

"The whole team have worked tirelessly to ensure that this year's show will be a memorable experience for all."

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director, Eikon Exhibition Centre commented: "Our longstanding partnership with the Belfast Dog Show Society is one we deeply value.

"Hosting the Belfast Championship Dog Show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre has always been a highlight for us, and we are excited to continue this tradition.

"We are committed to providing a top-tier venue for such a prestigious event and look forward to welcoming back the exhibitors and spectators."

For more information, visit www.belfastdogshow2024.com

PARTICIPATION

Dog owners interested in entering their dogs in the competition can find registration details and deadlines on the event website.For more information,visit https://belfastdogshowsociety.com/contact.html

DID YOU KNOW?

The Belfast Championship Dog Show is organised by the Belfast Dog Show Society, founded in 1880, and is one of the most prestigious dog shows in the United Kingdom.

With a history spanning several decades, it has become a beloved event for dog enthusiasts, breeders, and the general public.