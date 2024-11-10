Belfast Christmas Market 2024, when it's open and what there is to see

This year’s Belfast Christmas Market marks the 20th anniversary of the city’s largest festive event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2004, the first-ever Belfast Christmas Market was a small pilot event featuring just 28 temporary stalls in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

Twenty years on and it now hosts more 100 traditional chalets and is a major highlight in Northern Ireland's festive calendar, attracting more than one million visitors from across the UK and Ireland each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates to this year’s market will open at 12noon on Saturday, November 16 and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, it will transport visitors to the Victorian era with a Dickensian-themed Christmas market experience.

Belfast Christmas Market is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. Picture: Market Place

During the opening weekend, (November 16 and 17) and third weekend (November 30 to December 1), visitors will be immersed in the Christmas times of old, with Dickensian characters strolling through the market and traders dressed for the occasion.

With international and local traders in the annually-built festive village, the event offers something for everyone. Traders representing up to 30 nationalities from across the globe bring with them a variety of authentic cuisines such as bite-size Dutch pancakes, traditional German bratwurst sausages and delicious hand-crafted Italian chocolates.

For the perfect Christmas gift, the market boasts an impressive selection of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the festive village are family favourites, the traditional carousel and vintage Helter Skelter offering breathtaking views across the market and a thrilling slide back to street level for those who dare.

A visit to Belfast Christmas Market has become a festive favourite for many people across Northern Ireland. Picture: Market Place

With a particular focus on supporting young and emerging businesses at this year’s event, Market Place has partnered with The National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) to offer six young entrepreneurs the chance to trade for free at the Belfast Christmas Market, giving them a platform to build brand recognition and sell their product to thousands of visitors.

In addition, this year’s winner of the popular business growth competition ‘The Jolly Big Business Boost’, Haus of Hank, will be making the most of their free chalet at the market to offer thoughtfully designed and well-engineered pet accessories that blend functionality with fashion, all while celebrating the bond between pets and their owners.

This year Belfast Christmas Market will once again donate Santa’s magical grotto to one of the Lord Mayor’s charities, Kids Together Belfast, which works on behalf of children with severe to moderate disabilities, as well as providing emotional and financial support to their families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place said: “We are incredibly proud to be marking two decades of festive joy and cherished memories for locals and visitors alike.

"Belfast has always been so welcoming to our team and traders, and we’re delighted to have given back to the community over the years by offering young businesses free stalls, donating Santa’s Grotto to local charities, and hosting free educational tours for thousands of schoolchildren.

"We look forward to welcoming all who have made the market such a beloved tradition.”

Belfast Christmas Market will open in the gardens of Belfast City Hall at 12noon on Saturday, November 16 and run until 6pm on Friday, December 22.

Opening hours are: Monday to Wednesday 10am – 8pm; Thursday to Saturday 10am – 10pm; Sunday 12noon – 6pm.