2 . Tom Stade - March 4, Mandela Hall

Tom Stade might not be a name you’re used to hearing just yet, but his authentic comedy skits and gags mean you’re likely to be seeing him on the small screen soon. Tackling a range of topics in his nationwide tour The High Road, you’ll laugh at everything from his mischievous nature to his risque moments. For more information, go to glistrr.com/tom-stade-the-high-road

Photo: Tom Stade - facebook