Belfast has a variety of venues that are known for hosting the finest comedians from all over the world, with 2023 having a so-far stellar line-up.
Nothing beats having a proper laugh at a comedy gig, however hard you might be laughing at the TV, so get dressed up and head out for a night of laughs.
Go in a big group, with a friend or by yourself - just beware of sitting in the front row if you’re not a fan of getting involved with the set.
Here are some of the funniest comedy gigs you can attend in Belfast this year.
1. Daniel Howell - March 3, Waterfront Hall
YouTube’s very own Daniel Howell is making a triumphant return to the public eye and doing so with a bang in the form of his world tour We’re All Doomed.
His show promises to be reminiscent of his online humour - dark, twisted and full of sarcastic one-liners.
For more information, go to waterfront.co.uk/daniel-howell
Photo: Daniel Howell - facebook
2. Tom Stade - March 4, Mandela Hall
Tom Stade might not be a name you’re used to hearing just yet, but his authentic comedy skits and gags mean you’re likely to be seeing him on the small screen soon.
Tackling a range of topics in his nationwide tour The High Road, you’ll laugh at everything from his mischievous nature to his risque moments.
For more information, go to glistrr.com/tom-stade-the-high-road
Photo: Tom Stade - facebook
3. Gary Meikle - April 29, Ulster Hall
Scottish funnyman Gary Meikle brings his Celtic charm to the Ulster Hall with his playful show Gary Meikle 2.5.
Drawing on his life experiences and rapidly growing popularity online, this show will feel more like a night in the pub with an old mate.
For more information, go to waterfront.co.uk/gary-meikle
Photo: Gary Meikle - facebook
4. Andrew Ryan - May 12, Blackbox
Andrew Ryan’s classic Irish style and storytelling abilities give him the usual cheeky chappy vibe you’d expect from an Irishman. His unique take on life will provide the audience with a comedy gig like no other on Belfast’s very own Blackbox stage.
For more information, go to blackboxbelfast.com/andrew-ryan-yes-i-just-said-that
Photo: Andrew Ryan - facebook