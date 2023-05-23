Finding something to do on your days off can end up being expensive, but there are plenty of free activities you can entertain yourself and your friends with in Belfast.
Whether you are actively trying to cut costs or want to try something new that you haven’t considered before, there are a variety of great events to attend.
From crafting exercises to performances, there’s something for everyone amongst this list.
Here are some suggestions of great free events to try out in Belfast.
1. Arts and Craft Cans
Available every Monday from April until September, Arts and Craft Cans allows you to unleash your creative side with the relaxed sessions at The Reporter.
There are special edition workshops taking place each month, as well as the option to bring materials to the session to make a piece completely unique and personal to you, so try your hand at making a Monday masterpiece.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/arts-and-craft-cans Photo: unsplash.
2. Unedited
Unedited is a weekly event running every Wednesday which highlights a range of talent from well-known and undiscovered musical artists.
The aptly-titled showcase promotes performances of a stripped back, acoustic nature, completed with craft beers, spirits and cocktails on site.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/unedited Photo: unsplash
3. Dragged Out Saturdays
For a completely different type of performance, Dragged Out Saturdays are a surefire way to liven up your weekend.
Their Saturday schedule is jam packed with drag queens galore, beginning at 5pm before a DJ set kicks in at 10pm until the early hours of Sunday morning.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/dragged-out-saturdays Photo: unsplash
4. Northern Ireland Automation & Robotics Event 2023
Held on June 22, the Northern Ireland Automation & Robotics Event is back for 2023 in the Titanic Exhibition Centre.
You can explore and uncover everything to do with rapidly evolving technology. Photo: unsplash