1 . Arts and Craft Cans

Available every Monday from April until September, Arts and Craft Cans allows you to unleash your creative side with the relaxed sessions at The Reporter. There are special edition workshops taking place each month, as well as the option to bring materials to the session to make a piece completely unique and personal to you, so try your hand at making a Monday masterpiece. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/arts-and-craft-cans Photo: unsplash.