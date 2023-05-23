Register
There are some great free events taking place in Belfast.

Belfast events that you can enjoy for free

Finding something to do on your days off can end up being expensive, but there are plenty of free activities you can entertain yourself and your friends with in Belfast.
By Maisie Laughton
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:56 BST

Whether you are actively trying to cut costs or want to try something new that you haven’t considered before, there are a variety of great events to attend.

From crafting exercises to performances, there’s something for everyone amongst this list.

Here are some suggestions of great free events to try out in Belfast.

Available every Monday from April until September, Arts and Craft Cans allows you to unleash your creative side with the relaxed sessions at The Reporter. There are special edition workshops taking place each month, as well as the option to bring materials to the session to make a piece completely unique and personal to you, so try your hand at making a Monday masterpiece. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/arts-and-craft-cans Photo: unsplash.

Unedited is a weekly event running every Wednesday which highlights a range of talent from well-known and undiscovered musical artists. The aptly-titled showcase promotes performances of a stripped back, acoustic nature, completed with craft beers, spirits and cocktails on site. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/unedited Photo: unsplash

For a completely different type of performance, Dragged Out Saturdays are a surefire way to liven up your weekend. Their Saturday schedule is jam packed with drag queens galore, beginning at 5pm before a DJ set kicks in at 10pm until the early hours of Sunday morning. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/dragged-out-saturdays Photo: unsplash

Held on June 22, the Northern Ireland Automation & Robotics Event is back for 2023 in the Titanic Exhibition Centre. You can explore and uncover everything to do with rapidly evolving technology. Photo: unsplash

