A record number of chefs and restaurants are to take part in the first Belfast Restaurant Week of 2023, as organisers countdown to a week of deliciously tasting festivities in restaurants right across the city centre from February 20 to 26.

Supported by all the BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) across Belfast in the Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter areas, diners can explore over 40 restaurants offering everything from lunch for £10, dinner for £20, unique offers, afternoon tea and special events.

Culminating with tasting demos in St George’s Market on the weekend of the initiative, hosted by TV presenter Pamela Ballantine, Belfast Restaurant Week offers the public a fantastic opportunity to sample mouthwatering locally produced dishes from scrumptious steaks to pizza and dishes inspired by American, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Speaking at the launch of Belfast Restaurant Week, Tzvetelina Bogoina, Chair of Cathedral Quarter BID, said: "Building on the success of Belfast Restaurant Week previously, we anticipate that diners will come into the city centre in their thousands next week to experience the very best of what our much loved restaurants have to offer.

"We are proud that in September 2022, restaurants experienced sell out events with some reporting a 70% increase in lunch bookings and a 30% increase in dinner reservations across the week. Belfast Restaurant Week offers our exceptionally talented chefs with a platform to showcase their flair and creativity while bringing affordability to diners.

"I would urge foodies and families, colleagues and couples to come into Belfast and treat themselves to an incredible dining experience throughout Belfast Restaurant Week.”

Belfast Restaurant Week is organised and delivered by Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter BIDs across BT1 and BT2 and runs from February 20 to 26. For participating restaurants and menus, go to www.belfastrestaurantweek.org

Belfast Restaurant Week Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter; Kathleen McBride, Belfast One; and Tzvetelina Bogoina, Cathedral Quarter; at the official launch of Belfast Restaurant Week. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

Belfast Restaurant Week Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter; Kathleen McBride, Belfast One; and Tzvetelina Bogoina, Cathedral Quarter; with broadcaster Pamela Ballantine who will host chef demos during Belfast Restaurant Week. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

Belfast Restaurant Week Joris Minne, Pamela Ballantine and Chris McCracken at the official launch of Belfast Restaurant Week. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

Belfast Restaurant Week Maeve Ainsworth, Francesca McKee, Keeva Quinn and Megan Ainsworth at the official launch. Photo: Jim Corr Photography