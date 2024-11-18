Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Football Club’s mascot Benny the Bannsider is getting into the festive spirit...

For Coleraine FC are making preparations to host their first ever Christmas Market at The Showgrounds on Saturday, December 7 from 12:30pm – and Benny can’t wait!

The Ballycastle Road club will host Portadown that day with kick-off at 5pm, so there’s plenty of time to get down to the ground with the full family and enjoy a great day out to start the Christmas celebrations.

The market at the Showgrounds in Coleraine will include over 20 stalls, offering perfect gift ideas plus a range of high-quality food and beverages.

Coleraine FC will be hosting their first ever Christmas Market at The Showgrounds on Saturday, December 7 from 12:30pm. CREDIT CFC

The Coleraine Football Club Shop will be open and will have a very special Christmas Discount Day with 10% off all items and some fantastic ideas for the perfect present.

There will be a very special petting farm set-up so that children can meet some of the adorable animals and, of course, there will be bouncy castles, face-painters plus the one and only Benny the Bannsider.

For the adults, there will be live music and chat with some of the Coleraine FC players. The Social Club will have their normal selection of great drinks and entertainment.

Finally, the organisers have been promised a visit from the man himself, Benny’s best friend, Santa Claus, who it is believed has made a special arrangement to visit The Showgrounds.

And to round things off, the Bannsiders will play Portadown in the Sports Direct Premiership – tickets are available from www.colerainefc.com