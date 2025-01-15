Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Big Carrick Quiz is set to return in 2025 after the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Déjà Vu Promotions, in collaboration with Positive Carrickfergus, confirmed the event will take place on Saturday, March 1 at Carrickfergus Town Hall.

Doors open at 7:00pm with the event starting at 7:30pm.

The local community are are invited to gather their team, put their knowledge to the test, and see who will emerge victorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa, Lee, and Lynn of Positive Carrickfergus, joined by Bill Buchanan from Deja Vu Promotions, display The Big Carrick Quiz Shield at last year's event. Photo: Darren Anderson & Daryl Taggart

In 2024, the Quiz attracted over 150 participants for a memorable night of trivia that spanned a wide range of topics, from pop culture to history.

Déjà Vu Promotions founder Bill Buchanan said: "We’re thrilled that The Big Carrick Quiz has become an annual community event. It’s amazing to see so many people coming together to enjoy a fun night out with friends and family. I can’t wait to host this year’s version – it’s going to be bigger and better, with even more surprises in store."

Tickets are available at linktr.ee/dejavupromos