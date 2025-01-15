Big Carrick Quiz set to return this year at Carrickfergus Town Hall
Déjà Vu Promotions, in collaboration with Positive Carrickfergus, confirmed the event will take place on Saturday, March 1 at Carrickfergus Town Hall.
Doors open at 7:00pm with the event starting at 7:30pm.
The local community are are invited to gather their team, put their knowledge to the test, and see who will emerge victorious.
In 2024, the Quiz attracted over 150 participants for a memorable night of trivia that spanned a wide range of topics, from pop culture to history.
Déjà Vu Promotions founder Bill Buchanan said: "We’re thrilled that The Big Carrick Quiz has become an annual community event. It’s amazing to see so many people coming together to enjoy a fun night out with friends and family. I can’t wait to host this year’s version – it’s going to be bigger and better, with even more surprises in store."
Tickets are available at linktr.ee/dejavupromos
