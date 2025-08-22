There will be a Bird Talk and Walk at Larne Promenade as part of Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds 2025.

The free event with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful will take place on Sunday, August 24 at 5pm.

Spaces can be booked online with MEA Outdoors here.

Delivered in partnership with Live Here Love Here and supported by Belfast Harbour and DAERA, the Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds campaign has been running throughout August with a range of free events, from beach cleans and watersports to mindfulness sessions and educational workshops.