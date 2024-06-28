Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening event of this year’s Red Sails Festival in Portstewart will be a new feature – a Blessing of the Boats ceremony.

Taking place on Sunday, July 21, at 2pm, The Crescent, Portstewart, the event will be “a time of reflection, celebrating the wonder of the sea and and giving thanks for and remembering those who have played a part in Portstewart’s rich maritime heritage from the town’s earliest days as a small fishing community to the present day”.

The organisers of the Red Sails Festival said: “We will also take the opportunity to commemorate those who have lost their lives whilst at sea in the local area.

"We would particularly like to hear from those with links to the harbour, whether present day boat owners or family members of those who spent their lives fishing, for work or pleasure, from Portstewart shores.

"Do you have any memories to share of the people and the boats which played a part in Portstewart’s rich fishing history? Do you have any old photographs or artefacts you would like to share? We hope to put together a display at the Blessing of the Boats event.

"Are you a descendant of some of Portstewart’s many prominent fishing families? If so, we would love you to attend this special opening Festival event. Do you sail, fish, paddleboard, kayak, snorkel or swim around Portstewart? We warmly invite as many users of the sea to join with us to mark this occasion.”