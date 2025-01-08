Burns Night 2025: events in Carrickfergus, Ballygally and Cushendun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of events are taking place along the County Antrim coast this month to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

This year marks his 266th anniversary of the poet’s birth on January 25, with Burns Night events usually held on or around that date.

Here’s a round-up of some local nights to celebrate the life and work of Scotland’s most famous poet, Rabbie Burns (1759-1796).

Burns Night soirée, Ballygally

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group is hosting a Burns Night soirée in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally on Wednesday, January 29, at 7.30pm.

There will be music by the John Trotter Band and Tartan Riot, with piper Alasdair McKee and Highland dancers.

Admission is £12 each and includes mulled wine, haggis, tea/coffee, shortbread and flakemeal biscuits.

Tickets are available from the Halfway House Hotel by calling 028 28 583265, the Book Nook on 028 28 260395, or Adrian on 07889 659165.

The event is funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Burns Night celebration, Cushendun

The Old Church Centre, Cushendun will be hosting a Burns Night celebration on Saturday, January 25 at 7.30 pm.

There will be live music and dancing, pipers, poetry, and a ‘wee dram’ of Lir Irish Whiskey on arrival thanks to Glens of Antrim Distillery. Tickets are priced at £10; to book, visit The Old Church Centre’s website.

The event is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the Glens of Antrim Distillery.

Burns Night ceilidh, Carrickfergus

Positive Carrickfergus is inviting the community to celebrate Burns Night in Carrickfergus Town Hall on Saturday, January 25 at 7.30 pm. There will be an evening of trad music and ceilidh dancing, with a VIP piped in visitor making a special appearance. Featuring Eden Trad, Mairead Steward on fiddle, Ian Dinsmore on accordion, Alasdair McKee the Tartan Riot piper and Kerry the Caller from Jordan Academy of Irish Dance.

Tickets are £5 plus service fee and are available online.

Is your group or organisation holding an event for Burns Night that you’d like added to the list? Get in touch with the details at [email protected]