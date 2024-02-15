Bushcraft experiences to try in Northern Ireland to help you connect with the great outdoors

3 . Sea, Stone and Mindfulness at Wild Walk Bushcraft

Don’t worry if sleeping out in the wilderness isn’t for you, bushcraft also comes in the form of mindfulness. Focussed on getting your mind to relax and enjoy what the earth has to offer from outside, this course brings you to peace. Take a walk on the Vernal Equinox along the shoreline and learn all about the plants and seaweeds and how they can be used for food and medicine. This walk provides the opportunity to use some of the plants to create a medicinal tea and enjoy it. While you’re there, why not take a dip in the refreshing crystal-clear waters and find your spot amongst the seaweed or ground yourself in the sand. To find out more, go to https://wild-walk.co.uk/course/sea-stone-and-mindfulness/ Photo: pixabay