Bushcraft experiences to try in Northern Ireland to help you connect with the great outdoors

Whether you are a wildlife lover who wants to showcase and strengthen their skills, or a complete newbie who just wants to start learning more, Northern Ireland is full of bushcraft experiences.
If you’re looking for something fun to do outdoors with kids, many experiences offer adult and children courses so they can start learning their skills early.
Here are eight bushcraft experiences that you should try throughout Northern Ireland.
1. Bushcraft Seedling At Wild Walk Bushcraft
This seedling course is perfect for beginners. Over the duration, you will learn what it takes to survive outdoors over the four seasons. Taking place in the Galgorm Castle Estate in Ballymena, the seedling course is a fantastic place to begin, or continue, your bushcraft journey. This fully packed course offers a range of different bushcraft activities that are sure to get you prepped for any outdoor adventure.
By the end of your bushcraft experience, you will be walking away with the knowledge of how to build and find shelter, where to source food and water, and how to create a fire. They offer adult only courses, along with courses for younger people too - just make sure to bring weather and terrain appropriate clothing. To find out more, go to https://wild-walk.co.uk/course/bushcraft-seedling-course/ Photo: pixabay
2. Bushcraft Pioneer Course at Survival NI
Taking it another step further, this course builds upon previous knowledge and raises the challenge. Moving away from the basic, need to know details, participants are taught the skills of fire, food and shelter in extreme depth.
Designed to create and foster an independent wilderness spirit, the student will be pushed to new levels of excellence in their skills and knowledge. After this is completed, students will be qualified to take part in their survivor course. To find out more, go to https://wild-walk.co.uk/course/bushcraft-pioneer-course/ Photo: pexels
3. Sea, Stone and Mindfulness at Wild Walk Bushcraft
Don’t worry if sleeping out in the wilderness isn’t for you, bushcraft also comes in the form of mindfulness. Focussed on getting your mind to relax and enjoy what the earth has to offer from outside, this course brings you to peace.
Take a walk on the Vernal Equinox along the shoreline and learn all about the plants and seaweeds and how they can be used for food and medicine.
This walk provides the opportunity to use some of the plants to create a medicinal tea and enjoy it. While you’re there, why not take a dip in the refreshing crystal-clear waters and find your spot amongst the seaweed or ground yourself in the sand.
To find out more, go to https://wild-walk.co.uk/course/sea-stone-and-mindfulness/ Photo: pixabay
4. Belfast Activity Centre
Belfast Activity Centre works with all ages and abilities in order to help them learn and strengthen necessary skills. Offering many different bushcraft courses, BAC aims to have something for everyone. Whether you want to learn how to hike, cave or kayak, BAC will work with you to meet your needs. The bushcraft course focuses on building shelters, starting campfires with natural materials and sourcing and cooking food outdoors. For more information, go to https://bacni.org/activities/bushcraft/ Photo: pexels