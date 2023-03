Saturday (March 25) is set to be a busy day in Portstewart!

The Community Association has organised two fantastic events – a Big Spring Clean AND a Busking Festival.

The monthly Big Spring Clean will take place between 10am - 11am. All volunteers welcome and all equipment provided. Meet at the bandstand at the Crescent.

Then Portstewart's first ever Busking Festival will kick off at 1pm along the Prom and in the Diamond, finishing with a performance from X Factor star Eoghan Quigg at 4pm.

