Cairncastle LOL 692 will be holding a Twelfth fun day next Monday, July 10.

The event will run from 4-7pm at Cairncastle Orange Hall.

There will be music by Cecil Knox, DJ Stewart Ferguson, Alan Hall on accordion, and Lambeg drums, while the Kathryn Stewart Highland Dancers will be performing.

There will also be a bouncy castle, tombola, cake stall, burgers, hotdogs, juice and popcorn.

Cairncastle LOL 692 will be holding a Twelfth fun day next Monday, July 10. Image: Google maps

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement