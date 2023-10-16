Cairncastle Ulster-Scots soirée in Halfway House Hotel
Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will be holding a soirée at the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally next week.
The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 7.30pm.
Artists appearing are local band The Grouse Beaters, duo Country Charm and soloist Alastair Coyles.
There will be plenty of entertainment to suit all tastes and everyone is welcome, including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.
Admission is £10 includes tea and biscuits; for more information please telephone 07889659165 or email [email protected]