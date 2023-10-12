Register
Call for writers to attend evening of spoken word inspired by works of CS Lewis

Flowerfield Arts Centre will host ‘Keeping Promises’ - an evening of new work inspired by the writings of CS Lewis, on November 22.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
Call for writers to attend evening of spoken word inspired by works of CS Lewis at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit NI WorldCall for writers to attend evening of spoken word inspired by works of CS Lewis at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit NI World
‘Keeping Promises’ will offer a platform for writers to showcase their original works, be it prose, poetry, flash fiction, or excerpts from longer pieces, that have been influenced by the remarkable literary contributions of CS Lewis.

The event will be curated by local poet and playwright Anne McMaster, who said: "CS Lewis’ works have touched the hearts and minds of countless readers around the world, and we are eager to see how his literary legacy has inspired our local writers.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and share their creative interpretations of his timeless themes.”

Anyone interested should submit work for consideration saying how and why the work has been influenced by CS Lewis’ writing. Running time for pieces no longer than five minutes. Send work to [email protected] before midday on Thursday, October 26.