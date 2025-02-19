Carnlough Community Association’s Luncheon Club is to recommence from Friday, February 21 for 11 weeks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 12pm-2pm at the Glenlough Centre, it provides a two-course meal plus tea and coffee for £6. There is also a full agenda of complementary therapies, talks and trips.

For more information contact 07523 779061 or email [email protected]; organisers have requested that anyone who wishes to attend on a Friday should let them know by Tuesday of that same week.

The project is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland.