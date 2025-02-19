Carnlough Community Association Luncheon Club to restart
Carnlough Community Association’s Luncheon Club is to recommence from Friday, February 21 for 11 weeks.
Running from 12pm-2pm at the Glenlough Centre, it provides a two-course meal plus tea and coffee for £6. There is also a full agenda of complementary therapies, talks and trips.
For more information contact 07523 779061 or email [email protected]; organisers have requested that anyone who wishes to attend on a Friday should let them know by Tuesday of that same week.
The project is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland.
