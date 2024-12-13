The stunning Drenagh Estate outside Limavady is set to open its doors on December 17 for a very special fundraising evening of carols.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by well known local harpist, singer and charity fundraiser Lesley Magee, Carols from Drenagh is one of the festive highlights of the Christmas calendar and has raised thousands of pounds for various charities over the years.

An ambassador for the Lewy Body Society, Lesley works tirelessly to raise funds for and awareness of the condition – with Carols from Drenagh being one of the most highly anticipated events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Carols from Drengh will also raise funds for Bravehearts NI – a charity supporting the needs of teenagers and adults in Northern Ireland with living with Congenital Heart Disease.

Running from 7.30-10pm on Tuesday, December 17, the evening will feature Christmas music from Lesley and friends. Minimum donation £20 at the door. All singers and musicians welcome.