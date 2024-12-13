Carols from Drenagh to raise funds for Lewy Body Society and Bravehearts NI
Organised by well known local harpist, singer and charity fundraiser Lesley Magee, Carols from Drenagh is one of the festive highlights of the Christmas calendar and has raised thousands of pounds for various charities over the years.
An ambassador for the Lewy Body Society, Lesley works tirelessly to raise funds for and awareness of the condition – with Carols from Drenagh being one of the most highly anticipated events.
This year, Carols from Drengh will also raise funds for Bravehearts NI – a charity supporting the needs of teenagers and adults in Northern Ireland with living with Congenital Heart Disease.
Running from 7.30-10pm on Tuesday, December 17, the evening will feature Christmas music from Lesley and friends. Minimum donation £20 at the door. All singers and musicians welcome.