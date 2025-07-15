Carrick Greengrocers will mark its 2nd anniversary on Saturday, July 19 with an event at its West Street premises.

The birthday celebrations will include activities for kids between 10.30am – 12.30pm featuring some caterpillar and butterfly fun with Lisa at Holmleigh.

There will also be face-painting between 11am and 1pm, a lucky dip, cake, and delicious samples to try.

A co-operative owned by its 434 members – many of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area – the community-owned greengrocers opened in 2023.

The initiative aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.

Carrick Greengrocers recently relaunched its Friendly Food Club for a second year until the autumn.

The club offers members 50 percent off so that they can include more fruit and vegetables grown without chemicals in their weekly shopping, without being out of pocket.