Carrickfergus Garden Society announces new programme of events
Carrickfergus Garden Society has announced its new programme of events, which will begin on Monday, October 9 in Carrick Town Hall.
The first speaker will be Philip Stewart on ‘Gardening as a Millennial’; doors open at 7:15pm for an 8:00pm start.
Full details are on Facebook and flyers, together with the full programme for the season.
Society membership is £20 per annum and the visitor fee for non-members is £5 (cash only please).
The Society is looking forward to welcoming old friends and new faces.