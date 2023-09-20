Carrickfergus Garden Society has announced its new programme of events, which will begin on Monday, October 9 in Carrick Town Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first speaker will be Philip Stewart on ‘Gardening as a Millennial’; doors open at 7:15pm for an 8:00pm start.

Full details are on Facebook and flyers, together with the full programme for the season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Society membership is £20 per annum and the visitor fee for non-members is £5 (cash only please).