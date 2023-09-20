Register
Carrickfergus Garden Society announces new programme of events

Carrickfergus Garden Society has announced its new programme of events, which will begin on Monday, October 9 in Carrick Town Hall.
By Helena McManus
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
The first speaker will be Philip Stewart on ‘Gardening as a Millennial’; doors open at 7:15pm for an 8:00pm start.

Full details are on Facebook and flyers, together with the full programme for the season.

Society membership is £20 per annum and the visitor fee for non-members is £5 (cash only please).

The Society is looking forward to welcoming old friends and new faces.

