Carrickfergus Library’s next Go On session will help visitors learn how to research their family tree by using the online census.

Booking is essential by calling the Joymount library branch on 028 9336 2261 to secure a place.

It will take place on Monday, November 11 from 10:00am - 12:00pm.

Go On events are computer and tablet skills classes for adults and children to help with everyday tasks, according to Libraries NI.

The classes take place in libraries across Northern Ireland and are free to Library members.