Carrickfergus Library will be hosting a talk by Ulster Wildlife on nature conservation in Northern Ireland and how people can help bring nature back.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 10 at 2:00pm.

Booking is essential; anyone interested in joining should contact the library directly on 028 9336 2261.

Meanwhile, Libraries NI’s winter opening hours across its network of branches took effect from Monday, September 1, with late night openings beyond 6:00pm from Monday to Friday now available again.