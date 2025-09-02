Carrickfergus Library to host talk by Ulster Wildlife on nature conservation in Northern Ireland
Carrickfergus Library will be hosting a talk by Ulster Wildlife on nature conservation in Northern Ireland and how people can help bring nature back.
The event will take place on Wednesday, September 10 at 2:00pm.
Booking is essential; anyone interested in joining should contact the library directly on 028 9336 2261.
Meanwhile, Libraries NI’s winter opening hours across its network of branches took effect from Monday, September 1, with late night openings beyond 6:00pm from Monday to Friday now available again.