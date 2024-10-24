Carrickfergus Museum to host vintage Henly film screenings at Town Hall
The screenings will take place on Thursday, October 24 from 2-4pm as part of of October’s Positive Ageing Month, and will be delivered by Carrickfergus Museum.
The collection of films was made in the 1960s by the late Gwendoline Henly of Prospect House, Carrickfergus.
They cover a variety of events in the town including the Mayor's Sunday Parade, YMCA Club Week, Ulster Festival Week, the Battle of Britain Sunday Parade, and events at St Nicholas Parish Church as well as the visit of the late Queen and Prince Philip in 1961.
No booking is required, but anyone wishing to reserve a place should telephone Helen on 028 28 262353.
Meanwhile, an exhibition showcasing a range of drawings, cards and letters from Mid and East Antrim borough’s ‘Kindness Postboxes’ will continue in local libraries until the end of Positive Ageing Month.
