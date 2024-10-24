Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A selection of vintage films featuring Carrickfergus in days gone by are to be screened in the Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screenings will take place on Thursday, October 24 from 2-4pm as part of of October’s Positive Ageing Month, and will be delivered by Carrickfergus Museum.

The collection of films was made in the 1960s by the late Gwendoline Henly of Prospect House, Carrickfergus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They cover a variety of events in the town including the Mayor's Sunday Parade, YMCA Club Week, Ulster Festival Week, the Battle of Britain Sunday Parade, and events at St Nicholas Parish Church as well as the visit of the late Queen and Prince Philip in 1961.

A selection of vintage films featuring Carrickfergus in days gone by are to be screened in the Town Hall. Photo: Google

No booking is required, but anyone wishing to reserve a place should telephone Helen on 028 28 262353.

Meanwhile, an exhibition showcasing a range of drawings, cards and letters from Mid and East Antrim borough’s ‘Kindness Postboxes’ will continue in local libraries until the end of Positive Ageing Month.