Carrickfergus Town Hall Reimagined to include taster sessions, classes and tours
The community group is inviting the local community to explore what the venue could look like as an arts and culture space.
The event on Saturday, February 22 (10am-4pm) will include drop in taster sessions, with a Trad Taster session with Eden Trad (11am-12pm); introduction to Sign Language with Abbie Lyttle (12-1pm); a ukulele taster with Flame ‘N’ Ukes (1-2pm); singing and piano with Lisa Dawson (2-3pm); singing with Castle Voices Choir (3-4pm); screen printing (11am-3pm), and community displays (10am-4pm).
Classes and tours, which can be booked at https://www.glistrr.com/events/positive-carrickfergus include pebble arts (10am-12pm); Town Hall tours (11am-12pm); crochet a ‘Granny Square’ (12-2pm); breathwork and relaxation techniques with Yogaloft (1-2pm), and needle felting (2-4pm).
Positive Carrickfergus have also been delivering Creative Industries Week sessions in the town this week with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership and funded by GO Succeed.
