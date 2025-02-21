Carrickfergus Town Hall Reimagined to include taster sessions, classes and tours

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Taster sessions, classes and tours will be on offer this weekend at Carrickfergus Town Hall as part of an event by Positive Carrickfergus.

The community group is inviting the local community to explore what the venue could look like as an arts and culture space.

The event on Saturday, February 22 (10am-4pm) will include drop in taster sessions, with a Trad Taster session with Eden Trad (11am-12pm); introduction to Sign Language with Abbie Lyttle (12-1pm); a ukulele taster with Flame ‘N’ Ukes (1-2pm); singing and piano with Lisa Dawson (2-3pm); singing with Castle Voices Choir (3-4pm); screen printing (11am-3pm), and community displays (10am-4pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Classes and tours, which can be booked at https://www.glistrr.com/events/positive-carrickfergus include pebble arts (10am-12pm); Town Hall tours (11am-12pm); crochet a ‘Granny Square’ (12-2pm); breathwork and relaxation techniques with Yogaloft (1-2pm), and needle felting (2-4pm).

Positive Carrickfergus have also been delivering Creative Industries Week sessions in the town this week with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership and funded by GO Succeed.

Related topics:Positive CarrickfergusCarrickfergus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice