There’s absolutely NO doubt that we love our pets in Northern Ireland.

Learn the art of needle felting with Claire McDowell (pictured) and create your own textile sculpture of your faithful friend. Credit Stone Row Artisan

We have photos of them, paintings of them and some even have pictures of their beloved pooches and moggies on T-shirts but now Causeway Coast pet lovers have the opportunity to recreate their pets in needle felt sculpture!

Coleraine artistic hub Stone Row Artisans is hosting a Needle Felted Pet Keepsake Sculpture on Sunday, January 28 from 11am-2pm.

Participants will learn the art of needle felting with Claire McDowell (Bad Bird Irish Artist) and create their own textile sculpture of their faithful friend. Using photos of canine or feline companions, participants will learn how to make a wire frame, blend wool to create the exact coat colour and add individual features like their favourite toy or collar.

The workshop is suitable for beginners and experienced felters, no experience necessary. All materials and equipment supplied. Refreshments available throughout the workshop.