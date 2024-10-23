Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Halloween season, Roe Valley Arts Centre invites adults to experience an exclusive lineup of spine-chilling events as part of “Roe Valley After Dark”.

This programme will delve into the eerie and mysterious sides of Halloween, offering attendees a unique chance to explore haunted histories, folklore, and live immersive performances.

‘Roe Valley After Dark’ runs from 29 October to 31 October and features a curated selection of events for those brave enough to embrace the season’s supernatural thrills. From ghost stories to dark theatrical performances, "Roe Valley After Dark" promises an unforgettable Halloween celebration just for grown-ups.

The series kicks off on Tuesday 29 October at 2pm with "Autumn Talks - Hallowe'en" presented by Dr. Bob Curran. This fascinating exploration of Halloween’s origins and customs will transport audiences back to ancient times as Dr. Curran recounts tales of folklore, tradition, and ghostly apparitions. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services, this free talk is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the haunting history of Halloween (booking essential).

On Wednesday 30th October 30 at 7:30pm, the popular storytelling event Tenx9 Halloween returns to Roe Valley Arts Centre for a chilling evening of ghost stories—both personal and spectral.

Whether recounting past experiences that haunt them or sharing traditional tales of apparitions, participants are encouraged to contribute their own stories for a unique collective experience. This event is free, but booking is essential, so reach out to the Box Office at 028 7776 0650 to secure your place or submit a story in advance at tenx9.com/submissions.

Closing out the “Roe Valley After Dark” series on Thursday 31 October at 8pm is "The Song of the Bones" by VOKXEN, a mesmerising piece of dark, immersive storytelling theatre.

Created by Claire McCartney and Beccy Henderson, this unique performance tells the story of the Islandmagee Witch Trials of 1711, a notorious episode in Irish history where eight women faced accusations of witchcraft. McCartney and Henderson draw on elements of traditional Irish folklore, mysticism, and feminism to create a narrative that speaks to themes of injustice and resilience.

The performance is a sensory experience, merging electronic pop music with striking visuals and filmed shadow puppetry that evoke the eerie atmosphere of the trials. Adding depth to the show’s haunting tone is the earthy musical percussion of David McLaughlin, known for his work with the Blue Man Group.

His rhythm brings an organic, grounded element to the performance, balancing the ethereal visuals with a primal beat that resonates with the power of the story. "The Song of the Bones" is more than a performance—it’s an immersive journey that invites audiences to reflect on the legacy of folklore and the indomitable human spirit. Tickets are priced at £10, with concessions available for £8.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of an adults-only Halloween celebration at Roe Valley Arts Centre. Spaces are limited, so secure your tickets early to ensure your place at these hauntingly unique events.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.roevalleyarts.com or contact the Box Office at 028 7776 0650.