Causeway Shantymen, crafts, cakes and company at RNLI Seaside Craft Fair and Coffee Morning
Coffee, cake, crafts and the Causeway Shantymen – what a great way to start the weekend AND raise funds for the RNLI.
Portrush’s Kelly Memorial Hall on Victoria Street is the venue for a Seaside Craft Fair and Coffee Morning on Saturday, March 23, in aid of Portrush RNLI.
Running from 11am – 3pm and featuring more than 20 art, craft, jewellery and food vendors, admission to the event is £5 (includes coffee/tea and cake). There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by crafters. All welcome.