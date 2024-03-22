Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Portrush’s Kelly Memorial Hall on Victoria Street is the venue for a Seaside Craft Fair and Coffee Morning on Saturday, March 23, in aid of Portrush RNLI .

Running from 11am – 3pm and featuring more than 20 art, craft, jewellery and food vendors, admission to the event is £5 (includes coffee/tea and cake). There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by crafters. All welcome.