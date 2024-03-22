Causeway Shantymen, crafts, cakes and company at RNLI Seaside Craft Fair and Coffee Morning

Coffee, cake, crafts and the Causeway Shantymen – what a great way to start the weekend AND raise funds for the RNLI.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT
Portrush’s Kelly Memorial Hall on Victoria Street is the venue for a Seaside Craft Fair and Coffee Morning on Saturday, March 23, in aid of Portrush RNLI.

Running from 11am – 3pm and featuring more than 20 art, craft, jewellery and food vendors, admission to the event is £5 (includes coffee/tea and cake). There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by crafters. All welcome.

