Festive spirit was truly in abundance recently as over 3000 Carryduff residents came out in the crisp cold to enjoy the second Carryduff Christmas Market, hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

After the success of last year’s market, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council made sure this year’s event didn’t disappoint by once again with a bigger market.

The local community also got involved with a few groups performing at the market to provide the seasonal entertainment for market visitors.

Magical sounds from two local school choirs, Carryduff Primary School and Millennium Integrated, kicked off the evening of festive entertainment.

Marketgoers were also entertained throughout the evening by local acoustic musicians, Norney Henderson School of Irish Dancing, Just Stage It Academy musical theatre and a visit from Santa himself.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “It was wonderful to see just how many Carryduff residents came out to support local food producers, art and craftspeople and performers at the Christmas market.

"are spoiled by the exceptional local food, drink and craft offering throughout the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. I am delighted to see so many producers and makers showcase their unique offering locally at the Carryduff Christmas Market.

"Lastly, I want to thank Lidl NI and Fraser Homes who have contributed sponsorship to this year’s event that helped ensure this community based market took place.”

