Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group to hold clothes sale in Whitehead
The Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group is to hold a new and nearly new clothes sale in Whitehead.
The sale will take place in St Patrick's Church Hall, Edward Road on Friday, September 13 from 7:30pm.
Admission is £5, payable at the door to include a glass of wine and a selection of cheese and crackers.
The organisation is a leading children’s cancer charity and the UK and Ireland’s professional association for those involved in the treatment and care of children with cancer.
