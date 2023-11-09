Christmas comes to Pond Park Primary School with the always popular annual fair

Start the countdown to Christmas as Pond Park Primary School PTA is delighted to bring back their Artisan Christmas Craft Fair on Thursday November 16 from 6.30-9pm.

Bringing together a specially curated selection of over 40 of the best local artisan makers, offering an opportunity to shop local and support small businesses, the Pond Park Christmas Craft Fair brings together an array of beautiful, original gifts, handmade decorations and cards plus delicious artisan food producers to help kick off the preparations for the festive season.

The crafters have been carefully selected to exhibit and sell their high quality, original work directly to the public.

Featuring unique contemporary craft, handmade Christmas decorations, original paintings, fine silver jewellery, felting, stationery, glass, ceramics, hand poured candles, children’s hair accessories, organic luxury spa products, as well as a variety of artisan food products to include cupcakes, jams and chutneys, charcuterie, hampers, mince pies, fudge and much more.

Pond Park Primary children are busy getting ready for the Christmas Craft Fair on Thursday November 16 from 6.30pm-9pm. Pic credit: Pond Park Primary

With gifts and stocking fillers across all price brackets, means the fair provides something for everyone's taste and budget. The Craft Fair also offers the opportunity to meet the artists and makers themselves, learning more about their artwork, techniques and interests, to buy or commission work.

Principal Geoffrey Cherry said: “Our Christmas Craft Fair is a highlight of the school year where we invite pupils, parents and friends old and new into the school to support local businesses and enjoy the start of the Christmas season.”

Relax with a glass of mulled punch and homemade shortbread, while you browse the stalls and children can visit Santa.