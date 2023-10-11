Register
Christmas craft and collectibles fair in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI to be held in Whitehead

A Christmas craft and collectibles fair will be held next month in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST
It will take place at the Presbyterian Church Hall on Kings Road on Saturday, November 4 from 10:30am – 4:30pm.

Tea and coffee will be available all day.

Admission is £1, with accompanied children free.

All proceeds will go towards towards Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

Founded in 1964, the organisation is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.

