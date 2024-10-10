Christmas craft and collectibles fair in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI to be held in Whitehead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas craft and collectibles fair will be held in November in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

It will take place at the Presbyterian Church Hall on Kings Road on Saturday, November 16 from 10:30am – 4:00pm.

Tea, coffee, scones and traybakes will be available all day.

Admission is £1, with accompanied children free.

All proceeds will go towards Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

The organisation, which is marking its 60th year, is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.