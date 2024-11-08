Causeway Coast and Glens Council is excited to bring a fantastic array of Christmas cheer to towns around the Borough, commencing this month.

Festivities will kick off in Ballymoney on Thursday, November 21, followed closely by Limavady on Saturday, November 23. Thursday, November 28 will see the seasonal fun arrive in Ballycastle, with Friday, November 29 bringing the Christmas merriment to Coleraine.

To help mark the beginning of Christmas celebrations across the Borough, and despite a very busy schedule, Santa will find time to visit the four main towns of Ballymoney, Limavady, Ballycastle and Coleraine.

To ensure everyone is in the Christmas spirit, this year’s programme of festivities is set to have something for all the family.

Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured with Santa and his elves at the launch of the Christmas Light Switch On events in the Borough. CREDIT CCGBC

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Council is delighted to officially bring Christmas to the Borough this November with our free events for all the family.

“Our towns and villages always make a real effort to give both residents and visitors to the Borough a warm festive welcome and this along with our Christmas events means that our high streets remain a real draw for Christmas shoppers. I’d encourage you to support our local town centres and businesses this November and December.”

In addition to these four main events, there will also be festive community events taking place throughout November and December in many towns and villages, supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. More information on these will be released soon.

Children with additional needs can enjoy a pre-booked ‘Quiet Time’ in the four towns. To book email [email protected].