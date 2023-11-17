Christmas markets are a great way to get into the festive spirit.
There is no doubt that pre-Christmas stress is absolutely a real thing and what better way to relieve it than to walk through a wonderland of lights and nostalgic smells and songs?
The warm feeling of comfort and excitement paired with the hot chocolate heating up your hands is an unmatched feeling that only comes around once a year.
Christmas markets have become an established event during the festive season and are loved by not only local residents but businesses as well. These markets provide the opportunity to purchase heartfelt gifts as well as the chance indulge your taste buds in delectable edible treats.
So if you want to get into the festive spirit, make sure to visit at least one of these great festive markets around Northern Ireland:
1. Belfast Christmas Market
Belfast's most popular Christmas market in the grounds of the City Hall is back for the 18th year in a row to bring Belfast festive fun for people of all ages. If you're a food lover then Belfast Christmas market is the place for you, offering delicious seasonal cuisine and a diverse selection of products for people of all interests. There is something to offer for everyone, come along with your family and help your children experience magic at Santa's grotto and enjoy a ride in a vintage carousel or an unforgettable view from the helter-skelter. You cannot miss this exciting experience, the market will be open from November 18 until December 22. You can attend the market Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. For more information visit: belfastcity.gov.uk/christmasmarket Photo: Belfast City Council
2. Frock Around The Clock, Belfast Castle
Frock Around The Clock is a magical two-day vintage fair of stalls with unique handmade products and trinkets. With 36 stalls each day you will be overwhelmed by the variety of seasonal scents, sweet treats, jewellery, accessories, beauty products, homeware and many more, there will definitely be something for you. Not only great products but a great view too, at one of Belfast's most scenic buildings, the market will take place at Belfast Castle Estate and Cave Hill Visitor Center on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 2023 from 12pm to 5pm. The market offers free admission and a guaranteed good time so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity and save the dates. For more information visit: belfastcity.gov.uk/events/frock-around-the-clock-the-magical-christmas-fair Photo: Unsplash
3. Drumbo Park Fayre
Drumbo Park Christmas and craft fayre is fun for the whole family and under 18s go free. For only a £1 admission for adults you are guaranteed unbeatable bargains on the vast array of gifts, free sampling of delicious festive foods and a magical family experience with Santa. Children can enjoy marshmallows which they roast themselves and an exciting game of hook a duck. Drumbo Park Fayre will open Monday, December 4 and finish on Thursday, December 7, you can visit from 4pm to 9pm. There is no added stress of booking, just come along and enjoy a stress-free Christmas experience that you and your family won't forget. For more information visit: visitbelfast.com/event/drumbo-park-christmas-craft-gift-fayre/ Photo: Pixabay
4. Ballymena Christmas Market
An exciting festive Christmas market is coming to Ballymena from Thursday, December 9 to Sunday, December 12 and Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19. With multiple dates, you really can't miss out on this magical Christmas experience. Enjoy the market from 10am to 6pm Thursdays to Saturdays and 1pm to 6pm on Sundays. The market has everything from clothing and beauty products to plants, local crafts and tasty food. The main attraction of this market is the opportunity to find truly unique gifts and handcrafted treasures, these gifts have a personal touch that simply can't be replicated in a department store. Make sure you and your family start off this festive season right by coming along to Ballymena’s Christmas market hosted by the Ballymena artisan market. For more information visit: allevents.in/ballymena/christmas-markets-and-fairs Photo: Pixabay.