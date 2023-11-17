1 . Belfast Christmas Market

Belfast's most popular Christmas market in the grounds of the City Hall is back for the 18th year in a row to bring Belfast festive fun for people of all ages. If you're a food lover then Belfast Christmas market is the place for you, offering delicious seasonal cuisine and a diverse selection of products for people of all interests. There is something to offer for everyone, come along with your family and help your children experience magic at Santa's grotto and enjoy a ride in a vintage carousel or an unforgettable view from the helter-skelter. You cannot miss this exciting experience, the market will be open from November 18 until December 22. You can attend the market Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. For more information visit: belfastcity.gov.uk/christmasmarket Photo: Belfast City Council