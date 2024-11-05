Further details have been announced on the programme of entertainment for Mid and East Antrim’s Christmas lights switch-on events – with the council confirming Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena will all feature artificial trees this year.

Arrangements for the switch-on ceremonies in each town are as follows:

Ballymena

Saturday November 16, 2024, Harmony Hub

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA is pictured with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE following news that three artificial Christmas trees are set to take centre stage in the Borough's main towns. Photo: Chris Neely

12-7pm (light switch-on 6.30pm)

With entertainment in the town centre from midday onwards, 3-4pm will be a designated Quiet Time with more relaxed entertainment.

The entertainment programme ramps up at 4pm with festive walkabout characters, face painting, balloon modelling, reindeer and tunes from the live concert stage at Broadway, featuring live music from Ballymena Ukelele Group and Ballymena Community Choir.

The Santa Parade starts from Wellington Street at 6pm and will feature floats and trains, local school children with lanterns, Santa’s vintage car, and a wide range of festive characters.

The route will take in Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, and Broughshane Street, with a pause at Harmony Hub to switch on the lights at 6.30pm with Santa and the Mayor, before continuing to Church Street, Bryan Street and back to the Tower Centre.

Larne

Friday November 22, 2024, Broadway

5pm - 8pm (light switch-on 7.30pm)

Santa will lead a special parade that will leave Larne Market Yard around 7pm, before heading to Broadway to switch on the lights at 7.30pm.

The parade will feature floats, Christmas characters, novelty trains, local school children and – of course - Santa.

The parade route for 2024 takes in Station Road, Bridge Street, and Main Street, before making its way to Broadway where Santa and the Mayor will turn on the Christmas lights on.

There will be a full programme of entertainment taking place at Broadway from 5pm featuring onstage live music, kids entertainment and festive walkabout performers.

Carrickfergus

Saturday November 23, 2024, High Street

12-6pm (light switch-on 5.30pm)

An afternoon of festive family fun is on the cards with music, dance and Christmas characters to get visitors into the festive spirit before the lights switch on at High Street.

There will be a variety of entertainment onstage and in the performance circle throughout the day, including performances from Uplift Performing Arts and Royal Tara Dance Academy, live music and more. The fun will continue with festive characters, face painting, Christmas carnival games, and some funfair rides, with the traditional civic carol service to take place in St Nicholas’ Church from 4pm.

Crowds will then help the Mayor and Santa countdown to the official lights switch on at approximately 5.30pm, with a fabulous fireworks display at around 5.45pm from Fisherman's Quay (weather dependent).

Artificial trees

Meanwhile, three new artificial Christmas trees, funded by the Department for Communities, will be unveiled during the switch-on events at Market Place in Carrickfergus, Broadway in Larne and The Braid, Ballymena.

Each 10-metre cone-shaped tree will feature high-output, low-energy warm white LED lights with cool white twinkle effects, complemented by traditional baubles of various sizes.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “The decision to invest in artificial trees comes in response to the increasing challenge of sourcing live trees of suitable size and quality from Northern Ireland. The new artificial trees will ensure consistency across all three town centres while providing a sustainable solution for years to come.”